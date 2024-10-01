Brewers Slugger Shockingly Left Off ESPN's Top 40 Players In Postseason Ranking
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the most overlooked clubs in the 2024 campaign, and the neglect continues as the postseason begins.
The Brewers have a roster loaded with talent ranging from shortstop Willy Adames, rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio and right-handed closer Devin Williams -- but one more position player could be deemed a cornerstone of the franchise. Somehow, he wasn't included on a list of the top 40 players in the 2024 Major League Baseball playoffs.
ESPN's David Schoenfield notably left catcher William Contreras off his ranking, who is debatably the best catcher in this year's postseason.
Contreras hit .281 with 62 extra-base hits including 23 home runs, 92 RBIs and a .831 OPS (129 OPS+) in 155 games this season.
What may be even crazier than the 26-year-old being left out of the conversation, is the two catchers who did make the list.
New York Yankees' Austin Wells landed at the No. 35 spot and Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman at No. 39 -- two players that Contreras is undoubtedly more impactful than this season.
The catcher may have an added chip on his shoulder in the postseason, and an opportunity to prove why his exclusion was a mistake.
Milwaukee did have Adames at No. 19 and Chourio at No. 26 as the sole Brewers in the ranking.
