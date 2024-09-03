Brewers Slugger Ties Hall Of Famer's Obscure Single Season Record, Can He Beat It?
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the most entertaining teams in Major League Baseball, and one infielder just gave the world another reason to watch the Brew Crew.
The Brewers have been in the driver's seat of the National League Central for the majority of the 2024 campaign and a large part of their success has come from shortstop Willy Adames. On his 29th birthday Monday, Adames tied a 26-year-long record held by a legendary Hall of Famer in a very obscure category.
"Adames is now the third Brewers player to homer in five straight games, joining Jeromy Burnitz (1997) and Eric Thames (2017)," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak wrote Monday afternoon. "He's up to 29 HRs and 99 RBI for the season. And his 13 three-run home runs tie Ken Griffey Jr. (1996) for most in a season in MLB history."
Adames is hitting .255 with 57 extra-base hits including 29 home runs, 99 RBIs and a .812 OPS (122 OPS+) in 138 games this season.
Whether Adames can break Griffey's record is nearly impossible to predict as many factors would come into play and a lot would have to go right for the 29-year-old to have a shot at hitting a record-setting 14 three-run home run -- but it's still a fun anomaly to look out for.
Surely if the shortstop can come up to the plate with two runners on, the baseball world will be on the edge of their seats to see if he can knock one out of the park.
