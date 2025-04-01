Brewers Slugger Wants To Poach Yankees' Game-Changing Idea
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly got a look at the brand new "torpedo" bat that has been made famous by the New York Yankees.
Milwaukee faced off against the Yankees in the first series of the 2025 Major League Baseball season and lost all three years. New York had a power surge for the ages and clubbed 15 home runs across the team's first three games of the season against Milwaukee.
It was an interesting series, to say the least, and Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins already made it clear that he wants to try out the new bat, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak.
"I didn't even notice them on opening day," said Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins. "I just noticed it (Saturday). William (Contreras) was talking about it with me on the bench. I didn't really understand what he was talking about until I saw some pictures afterwards...
"You've got to hit with it on the field. You've got to feel it out in the cage. It sounded like the majority of the guys that were using it (with the Yankees), they're also birch, and birch takes a little bit of time to break in. So, there's that added element on top...So, a week, two weeks, it could feel good. 'Let's try it.' There's no harm in that."
Milwaukee got a close look at the "torpedo" bat. It sounds like it had an impact on Hoskins at the very least.
