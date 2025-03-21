Brewers Slugger's Insane Spring Has Turned Heads
The Milwaukee Brewers entered Spring Training with a lot of question marks in the infield.
Rhys Hoskins always was going to be the team's starting first baseman but every other spot has been up in the air. It has been shared that Joey Ortiz will be at shortstop and Brice Turang will be at second base. Third base hasn't been announced yet, but it seems like Oliver Dunn could have the inside track to the Opening Day spot. That's not guaranteed by any means.
He's been great in Spring Training, appeared in 41 overall games with the Brewers last year, and has gotten a lot of time at the position in Spring Training. The team still could obviously opt with someone like Caleb Durbin or Vinny Capra.
Heading into camp, Durbin got a lot of buzz about the third base position with Dunn getting some of his own. Capra got almost no buzz, but he's completely changed that. It's unclear if he will make the big league roster, but he's done everything the team could've asked from him. He plays all over the infield and has blasted five home runs, drove in 12 runs, and has slashed .308/.386/.769 in 16 games as of writing.
He's just 28 years old and appeared in three games in the majors in 2024. It's not shocking he wasn't talked about a lot heading into camp, but he has at least changed that throughout the camp. Whether or not he makes the team out of camp, he's put himself in a position to possibly do so. It wouldn't be shocking to see him the majors in 2025. At the very least more than the three games he played last year.
