Brewers Snatch 26-Year-Old Pitcher From Cardinals After 2.89-ERA In 2024
The 2024 Major League Baseball Rule 5 Draft kicked off on Wednesday.
With the Winter Meetings winding down, teams had the opportunity to add some more talent on Wednesday at a cheaper price than free agency. If teams have open spots on their 40-man roster, they could select players by paying $100,000 with the chance of sending them back for $50,000.
There's also a minor league component of the Rule 5 Draft as well.
Milwaukee has been looking for some more pitching and was active in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. The Brewers snatched former St. Louis Cardinals No. 17 prospect Connor Thomas with the 13th pick of the draft. MLB.com's John Denton further confirmed the news.
"The Brewers selected (left-handed pitcher) Connor Thomas from the Cardinals Triple-A roster," Denton said. "Thomas was 7-4 with a 2.89 ERA this past season in 56 appearances (three starts) with Triple-A Memphis. Thomas was an Arizona Fall League All-Star in 2023."
Thomas made 56 appearances for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds in 2024 and logged a 2.89 ERA and a 79-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 90 1/3 innings pitched. He's someone who has had both starting and bullpen experience throughout his professional career to this point.
He's just 26 years old and at least gives the Brewers more depth. They could easily bring him into Spring Training and give him a look in either role. This seems like a good pickup at a cheap cost for the Brewers.
