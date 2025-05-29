Brewers Speedster Turned Heads With Dominant Red Sox Series
The Milwaukee Brewers just took down the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series to get back over .500.
Milwaukee is one game above .500 at 29-28. The Brewers have won four straight games, including three against Boston. The Brewers showed a lot of guys against Boston and is riding a two-game walk-off win streak as well.
Christian Yelich launched a walk-off grand slam on Tuesday night and then Caleb Durbin hit a sacrifice fly to end the game on Wednesday night. Both of these walk-off wins were in extra innings.
There were plenty of bright spots during the Red Sox series but the guy who arguably stood out the most was outfielder Sal Frelick. The 25-year-old is from the Boston area and clearly had fun against his hometown team. Frelick had six base hits in the three-game series. Frelick boosted his batting average on the season from .277 to .294. He was a thorn in Boston's side all series and went 4-for-5 on Wednesday night including two runs scored.
The 25-year-old spark plug is having the best overall season of his career to this point. Frelick is playing Gold Glove-caliber defense once again but has taken a step forward offensively. He has appeared in 54 games and is slashing .294/.362/.401 with three homers, 18 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 17 walks, five doubles, three triples, and 22 runs scored.
He is a guy worth being excited about and showed exactly what he can do against Boston.
