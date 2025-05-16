Brewers 'Splashy' Trade Idea Involves Red Sox $140 Million Star
The Milwaukee Brewers could use a boost in the infield still if they want to get back on track and one Major League Baseball writer thinks the Boston Red Sox could have a solution.
SB Nation's Paul Dietrich made a list of five "splashy" trades for the Brewers to consider and floated Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story as a fit.
"Trevor Story, BOS," Dietrich said. "There’s still a lot of money on the seven-year deal that Story signed with the Red Sox before the 2022 season; he is making $22.5 million this year and has two more years guaranteed at $25 million, plus a team option (also at $25 million) with a $5 million buyout in 2028. If this were to happen, Milwaukee would need Boston to eat a LOT of money, easily half of the remaining $70 million or so.
"Story is also a huge injury risk. After a more-or-less healthy six-year run in Colorado, Story hasn’t played more than 94 games in any of the three full seasons he’s spent in Boston. He’s been healthy so far in 2025, though the injuries he struggled through, particularly the last two years, seem to have taken a toll on his production: he’s hitting only .234/.277/.353 (an 80 OPS+), though he’s still a threat on the basepaths (8-for-8 in stolen bases) and has some pop (six homers). The risk here is almost certainly not worth it to a team like the Brewers, but if you could convince Boston to eat a bunch of the contract, the cost in prospects probably wouldn’t be all that high."
Story signed a six-year, $140 million deal in Boston. A trade with Milwaukee seems unlikely, but this would be a solid pickup for Milwaukee.
More MLB: Brewers Top Prospect Jacob Misiorowski Reaches 103 MPH: Watch