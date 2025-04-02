Brewers Standout Gets Green Light To Reach Major Milestone
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation is extremely thin right now but progress is being made on that front.
Right now, the team is without the services of Brandon Woodruff, Tobias Myers, Aaron Civale, and José Quintana. It's not shocking the team hasn't had the start they wanted to have. While this is the case, Myers is making progress and currently is scheduled to make his first rehab start next week, as shared by Jack Stern of Brewer Fanatic.
"Tobias Myers is throwing a live session on Thursday," Stern said. "Next Tuesday will be the first of three scheduled rehab starts."
Things could obviously change if he were to have a setback in his throwing session or suffer any soreness in the meantime, but this is a great sign. Myers looked like a star as a rookie last year and had a 3.00 ERA in 27 appearances -- including 25 starts. Milwaukee is going to need him at his best if it wants to make some noise this year.
The Brewers rotation is going to look completely different soon and if everything continues to go Myers' way, he should be with the team in the not-so-distant future. Stern noted that he will have three rehab starts. If that holds and he stays healthy, maybe we could see him in the Brewers' starting rotation by the time May comes around. Milwaukee certainly is going to need him.
