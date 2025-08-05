Brewers' Standout Rookie Speaks On Recent Media Attention: 'It's Not Why I Play'
The Milwaukee Brewers have taken Major League Baseball by storm, but the extra attention hasn't affected one of the league's budding young stars.
Monday night's 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves was highlighted by outfielder Isaac Collins' fourth-inning blast as the Brew Crew's only run support, and right-hander Quinn Priester held Atlanta's offense to just one run over seven innings of work.
Both Priester and Collins are having breakout years, and the latter is beginning to get recognition across the league -- coming off a National League Rookie of the Month award for July. The 28-year-old was asked about the attention he's been getting lately, and had this to say:
"It's not why I play, it's kind of a byproduct of executing, really," Collins told MLB.com's Adam McCalvy on Monday night. "Just trying to take it one day at a time and stay process-oriented and not get so caught up in the results -- and when you do that, the results show up."
Collins is hitting .281 with 19 extra-base hits including seven home runs, 35 RBIs and a .802 OPS (127 OPS+) in 91 games this season.
The 28-year-old has been a large part of Milwaukee's success in the 2025 campaign thus far, and it's great to see that he isn't letting the recent spotlight affect him.
Hopefully, Collins continues to play at an excellent level as the Postseason approaches and can help take Milwaukee into a deep run come October.
