Brewers Star Advised To Cut Ties With MIL For $150M Braves Deal
Will the Milwaukee Brewers find a way to keep one of their biggest stars in town this winter?
It's unclear at this point.
Milwaukee has a big question on its hands. Superstar shortstop Willy Adames is one of the best shortstops in baseball, but he is going to get a large deal this winter. The 29-year-old is one of the hottest names on the free agent market and is projected to get a $150 million deal by The Athletic's Tim Britton, Chad Jennings, and Aaron Gleeman.
The trio also floated the Atlanta Braves as a fit.
"Adames leveled up in 2024, setting new career highs in homers (32), RBIs (112), and wins above replacement (4.8, according to FanGraphs)," Britton, Jennings, and Gleeman said. "And the shortstop is hitting free agency going into his age-29 season, a year younger than many of his peers.
"The downside in 2024 came with the glove, where Adames was rated below average at short by defensive runs saved. (By outs above average, Adames went from second among shortstops in 2023 to 12th.) And a position switch, maybe sooner rather than later, will have to be baked into any long-term deal here...Britton's projection: six years, $150 million. Best fits: ATL, LAD, SF."
This isn't the first time the Braves have been linked to Adames, and likely won't be the last. Hopefully, the Brewers find a way to keep him rather than letting him walk to a National League rival.
