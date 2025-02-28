Brewers Star Brandon Woodruff To Reach Milestone Barring Setback
It certainly seems like everything has been positive for Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Brandon Woodruff so far in Spring Training.
Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing surgery on the anterior capsule in his shoulder. He's been working his way back ever since and has had a very positive Spring Training so far. He's thrown a few live bullpens and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Friday that his next step will be pitching multiple innings, barring a setback.
"Brandon Woodruff said yesterday’s live BP was another good day," McCalvy said. "Barring any setbacks he expects his next one to be multiple 'innings,' representing another test in his build-up."
This is great news and if you are a Brewers fan, you should be pretty excited right now. There are still some steps that he has to obviously get through before he gets into game action and eventually regular season action, but this is good progress. It hasn't been announced when he's expected to pitch in the regular season, but if he can keep at this pace, he likely won't miss much time if any.
Woodruff is one of the best overall pitchers in baseball when he's healthy and the Brewers are lucky to have him. Although the Brewers didn't do much in the offseason, having a two-time All-Star with a career 3.10 ERA back on the hill certainly should go a long way as the club tries to win the National League Central again.
