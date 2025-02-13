Brewers Star Brandon Woodruff To Take Massive Recovery Step On Friday
If you are a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, you should be pretty excited right now.
Milwaukee has won the National League Central for two straight years and in thee of the last four seasons. The Brewers clearly have a lot of talent and will get a huge piece back for the 2025 season.
The Brewers won 93 games last year and did so without the services of two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff. He missed the season due to a shoulder injury but is doing good. He shared that he hasn't suffered any setbacks. Actually, he's going to take a major step forward on Friday. He will face live hitters for the first time in over a year, as shared by ESPN.
"Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff will face hitters for the first time in more than a year Friday as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury," ESPN said. "Woodruff will throw live batting practice, the latest step forward in the two-time All-Star's comeback after he missed the 2024 season while recovering from surgery. Woodruff, 32, hasn't faced a batter since Sept. 23, 2023, when he allowed four runs over five innings in a 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins."
Woodruff is just 32 years old and has a career 3.10 ERA in seven years. When he last pitched, he had a 2.28 ERA across 11 starts in 2023. His last full season was in 2022 when he had a 3.05 ERA in 27 starts. If the Brewers can get him back to that level in 2025, they will be in a great position.
More MLB: Brewers All-Star Brandon Woodruff Addresses Return To Mound