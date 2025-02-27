Brewers Star Christian Yelich Projected To Have Big Year In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers are fortunate to have Christian Yelich in the organizaton.
He has been with the team since 2018 and has thrived. Yelich has earned three All-Star nods as a member of the Brewers to go along with two Silver Slugger Awards, two batting titles, and the 2018 National League Most Valuable Player Award.
Yelich has dealt with injuries in 2024 but still thrived. He was an All-Star and slashed .315/.406/.504 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs in 73 games played. Yelich also had 21 stolen bases.
It's unfortunate that he had to miss so much time, but he's trending in the right direction right now. Health is obviously a tricky subject, but if he can stay healthy in 2025, there's no reason why he can't have another good year. FanGraphs' steamer projection certainly thinks he's going to have a good year. They are projecting Yelich to appear in 133 games and slash .266/.361/.428 with 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 83 runs scored.
They also are predicting Yelich to finish the season with 25 doubles, three triples, and 23 stolen bases. This type of production would be perfect for Milwaukee. There's a lot to like about this Brewers team and a near-healthy season from Yelich could be just what they need to make another run at the top spot in the National League Central. Hopefully, that can end up being the case.
If he's healthy, he should thrive once again.
