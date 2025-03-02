Brewers Star Christian Yelich Reaches Major Milestone In Recovery
The Milwaukee Brewers could be really good in 2025 and if that is the case, it likely would mean that outfielder Christian Yelich was able to have another big year.
Last year he was great but appeared in only 73 games due to a back injury. He underwent surgery and has been working his way back ever since. Yelich took another big step forward on Saturday as he was able to return to a game for the first time since his surgery, as shared by NBC Sports.
"Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich took a step forward Saturday in his return from back surgery by playing in a game for the first time since July. Yelich was the designated hitter for the Brewers’ 9-4 Cactus League victory over the Texas Rangers. The 2018 NL MVP went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and an RBI.
“'It was just cool to be out there, honestly, because it’s a long road from the last time I did it,' Yelich told reporters afterward. 'Honestly, that was a victory in itself for me today.' The 33-year-old Yelich had last played in a game on July 23.
Yelich obviously didn't have a huge game and finished the day hit-less, but that doesn't matter at this point. The Brewers are going to need him to shine in 2025 if they want to win the division once again and the fact that he was able to play in a game was a great update.
