Brewers Star Christian Yelich's Insane Month By The Numbers
The Milwaukee Brewers are starting to find their stride and it's not too shocking that the club overall has started to play better as All-Star slugger Christian Yelich has heated up.
Yelich struggled out of the gate this season. In his first 48 games played this year, Yelich slashed .184/.276/.324 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs. Over that span, the Brewers went 24-24. Everything has changed since May 22nd, though.
Over the last 25 games, Yelich is slashing .394/.450/.667 with seven homers, 28 RBIs, four stolen bases, six doubles, and 19 runs scored. Unsurprisingly, the Brewers have been much better over that span and are 17-8 over Yelich's last 25 games played.
When Yelich is moving well, so too is the Brewers' offense. Milwaukee now has a 43-35 record on the season overall and is right behind the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the standings. Chicago has a 46-31 record and is just 3 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers.
If Yelich can keep up this recent hot streak and Milwaukee's offense overall continues to thrive, they will make things very interesting in the division this year. The trade deadline is coming up so people have been speculating left and right about guys the Brewers could part with. But, there's no reason to sell at all. Milwaukee has a talented roster and is just getting better, for example the recent promotion of Jacob Misiorowski. This is a team fans should be excited about.
