Brewers Star Christian Yelich Turned Back Clock To 2023 Vs. Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers got a pretty big night out of Christian Yelich on Thursday.
Yelich has had an up-and-down start to the season so far but had arguably the best game of his season so far. The 33-year-old went 2-for-3 on Thursday night with two home runs, four RBIs, one walk, and three runs scored.
Thursday night's matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates was actually Yelich's first multi-home run game since 2023, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Yelich's first multi-homer game since Sept. 22, 2023 -- the 16-1 win in Miami when Rowdy Tellez closed it out on the mound and the Brewers clinched the NL Central (and Brandon Woodruff got hurt)," McCalvy said.
That certainly was an eventful night back in 2023.
Things haven't fully clicked for Yelich so far this season, but he still is leading the Brewers both in home runs (9) and RBIs (30). Overall, Yelich has appeared in 49 games so far this season and is slashing .192/.285/.363 with nine home runs, 30 RBIs, eight stolen bases, four doubles, and 24 runs scored.
Yelich hasn't gotten on base at the clip he's familiar with, but maybe this could be the start of some sort of turnaround. Last year, Yelich only was able to play 73 games due to a back injury. He underwent surgery in August and shined in Spring Training.
The Brewers' offense has been inconsistent so far this season. A turnaround from Yelich could be just what the doctor ordered to fix it.
