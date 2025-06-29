Brewers Star Could Be Nearing End Of Road With Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers have someone who could end up being coveted on the trade market.
Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins is battle-tested in the playoffs and is having a bounce-back campaign. Milwaukee recently increased depth at first base in the organization by acquiring Andrew Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox. Hoskins' name has been floated in trade rumors because he has an $18 million mutual option that is extremely unlikely for the 2026 season.
He could get more in free agency and Milwaukee surely won't want to pay that contract. So, who could fit this summer in a trade? The Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo mentioned him as a fit for the Boston Red Sox.
"Rhys Hoskins, Brewers, 1B," Cerullo said. "If not (Josh Naylor), another first base possibility for Boston could be Milwaukee’s Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins is on pace to top 25 home runs for the sixth time in his career, and his strikeout and walk rates have both improved after falling to career-worsts last year following a lost 2023 due to injury.
"He also bats right-handed, which would give the Red Sox another established option from that side to pair with Trevor Story and eventually Alex Bregman. Like Naylor, Hoskins is expected to hit free agency this coming winter and would be a rental for Boston."
The Red Sox certainly haven't had as much success as Milwaukee this season. In this scenario, the Red Sox would fill a need at first base, but the Brewers would lose an important bat.
