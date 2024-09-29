Brewers Star Expected To Miss First Round Of Playoffs
The Milwaukee Brewers are still fighting for home field advantage in the NLDS, but they will enter the postseason as the National League Central division champions.
The team's young core has come together and carried them throughout the regular season, and even after trading away Corbin Burnes, they have remained the top team in the NL Central.
However, the team may already be facing some adversity as the playoffs get underway. On Friday night, Sal Frelick ran into the outfield wall and suffered a hip injury.
Steve Megargee of The Associated Press reported that Milwaukee is likely to start the playoffs without their star outfielder.
The Brewers are fortunate to have plenty of young stars that can carry the load for them in the first round of the playoffs. But losing Frelick certainly hurts.
His MRI revealed no ligament damage, but it might take some time for him to heal. The 24-year-old is hitting .259 with two home runs, 32 RBI, 18 stolen bases and a .655 OPS this season. He has been a table setter for Milwaukee, and they'll certainly miss his presence.
The Brewers ran away with the NL Central, burying all other opponents thanks in large part to their young core, which Frelick has been a key member of. The team still has plenty of resources, and Frelick could possibly return if Milwaukee advances deeper into October.
But for now, they're going to be without him. It will be interesting to see how the Brewers handle being without one of their key players and if he'll return this postseason.
