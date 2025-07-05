Brewers Star Forced To Leave Vs. Marlins: Latest Update
The Milwaukee Brewers had some rough luck on Saturday evening.
Milwaukee took the field to take on the Miami Marlins and midway through the game lost first baseman Rhys Hoskins. He was removed from the game with what was called left thumb "discomfort," as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
You can see a video of the play that likely caused the discomfort below.
The club made the official announcement on X as well.
"Rhys Hoskins left today's game with left thumb discomfort," the team announced.
Hoskins left the game after going 1-for-1 in the contest vs. Miami with a triple. It was Hoskins' first triple of the season and his first one since 2022, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak.
"Rhys Hoskins triple alert! With Jackson Chourio on second in the second, he sends a sinking liner to CF that Dane Myers makes an ill-fated diving attempt on," Rosiak said. "Ball rolls all the way to the wall for Hoskins's first three-bagger since June 15, 2022 (against Miami)!"
As of writing, it isn't clear the severity of Hoskins' injury aside from the team's announcement that he's dealing with the discomfort. If he were to miss any time, that would be unfortunate. The Brewers recently acquired Andrew Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox so there is some depth behind him in the organization, but Hoskins is having a bounce-back year. We will find out more soon and update accordingly.
