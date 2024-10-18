Brewers Star Free Agent Reportedly Could Command Over $200 Million In Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers may be on the hunt for a new infielder, as their current everyday shortstop is rumored to be on his way out.
The Brewers have not historically been a club willing to spend money in the offseason, which will potentially be the reason shortstop Willy Adames will be suiting up for a new club in 2025 -- as the projected value of his contract is immense.
"People around the league see the (Los Angeles) Dodgers as a possible favorite to land star free-agent shortstop Willy Adames," The New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday evening. "Dodgers bigwigs Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes had him at Tampa Bay."
"Adames has been a frequent trade target of the Dodgers, (Atlanta) Braves and (San Francisco) Giants, and Atlanta also could use him now, but with a $200 million-plus price tag, he might be pricey for them (they let their own longtime shortstop Dansby Swanson go for $177M to the (Chicago) Cubs)."
Adames hit .251 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
The Brewers would obviously love to keep the 29-year-old on their roster, but a contract over $200 million is way out of their price range.
Adames could potentially take a pay cut to stay with Milwaukee, but it's unlikely the Brewers would even be able to reach discount territory at that projected price point.
