Brewers Star Free Agent Reportedly Could Command Over $200 Million In Free Agency

Milwaukee's infielder has a large payday coming his way

Oct 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell (5) is dunked with sports drink by teammate Willy Adames (27) after their game two win over the New York Mets in the wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers may be on the hunt for a new infielder, as their current everyday shortstop is rumored to be on his way out.

The Brewers have not historically been a club willing to spend money in the offseason, which will potentially be the reason shortstop Willy Adames will be suiting up for a new club in 2025 -- as the projected value of his contract is immense.

"People around the league see the (Los Angeles) Dodgers as a possible favorite to land star free-agent shortstop Willy Adames," The New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday evening. "Dodgers bigwigs Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes had him at Tampa Bay."

"Adames has been a frequent trade target of the Dodgers, (Atlanta) Braves and (San Francisco) Giants, and Atlanta also could use him now, but with a $200 million-plus price tag, he might be pricey for them (they let their own longtime shortstop Dansby Swanson go for $177M to the (Chicago) Cubs)."

Adames hit .251 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.

The Brewers would obviously love to keep the 29-year-old on their roster, but a contract over $200 million is way out of their price range.

Adames could potentially take a pay cut to stay with Milwaukee, but it's unlikely the Brewers would even be able to reach discount territory at that projected price point.

