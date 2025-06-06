Brewers Star Hitting Market Would Lead To Suitors 'Tripping Over Each Other'
The Milwaukee Brewers have an uncertain trade deadline looming.
Having won nine of their last 10, Milwaukee has to be thinking postseason, but as a franchise, the Brewers have been notoriously cautious from a buying standpoint.
It wouldn’t surprise fans of the team to see little to no action at the deadline in terms of adding pieces to help push the Brew Crew even deeper into contention.
Somehow, it also wouldn’t shock Brewers fans to see the team decide to move on from a key player for reasons to be determined later. This is a front office that decided to go in a different direction than Willy Adames over the winter, and that’s turned out swimmingly thus far.
But would that same front office be bold enough to trade the team’s ace?
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller discussed the idea this week.
“The Brewers have … one of the biggest potential trade chips ever: Freddy Peralta,” Miller wrote.
“If they actually are willing to move Peralta and his preposterously team-friendly contract/option, the prospect haul they could get in return would rival what Cincinnati got for Luis Castillo three summers ago.”
“Peralta has been a top-25 pitcher dating back to the beginning of 2021. And, well, ace-caliber pitchers like that almost never have $8 million club options. Teams would be tripping over each other trying to snatch him up if Milwaukee said he's available.”
Peralta, 29, is 5-4 in 2025 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts in 13 starts (71 innings pitched) in 2025.
As noted by Miller, Peralta is making $8 million this season followed by an $8 million club option in 2026.
It would be odd to see Milwaukee move on from Peralta and his amazing contract, especially with the Brewers holding a 34-29 record.
To get Milwaukee’s attention on Peralta, a team would have to present a prospect package of historic proportions.
