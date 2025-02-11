Brewers Star 'Isn't A Lock' To Be Ready For Opening Day: Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers are just about to kick off Spring Training action.
Pitchers and catchers will officially report to Spring Training this week and then the first full-squad workout will be next week on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Right when that day gets here, it's going to be full-stream ahead until Opening Day in March.
There's a lot to like about this Milwaukee team but there are a few injury question marks to follow throughout Spring Training. The two biggest question marks certainly are the healthy of Christian Yelich and Brandon Woodruff.
It has been reported that both may not be 100 percent for the very start of Spring Training. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy took it one step further and shared that Yelich "isn't a lock" to be ready for Opening Day.
"Outfielders (5): Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, Blake Perkins, Christian Yelich," McCalvy said when discussing the team's potential Opening Day roster. "It isn’t a lock, but Yelich still has a chance to be ready for Opening Day after undergoing back surgery in August. The Brewers have the depth to cover the outfield ably if he’s the designated hitter early in the season. Brewer Hicklen is also on the 40-man roster."
His health is going to be one of the biggest storylines throughout the spring. The Brewers lost Willy Adames and are going to need a big year from Yelich to help make up for the lack of production. Hopefully, he be ready in time for Opening Day at full health.
