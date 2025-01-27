Brewers Star Jackson Chourio Projected To Have 'Eye-Popping' Season
It certainly seems like the Milwaukee Brewers have found their next star for the future.
Milwaukee may not be the highest-spending team in Major League Baseball, but it sure is good at finding talent. It certainly seems like 20-year-old outfielder Jackson Chourio has the chops to be the team's next franchise cornerstone.
Chourio shined as a rookie in 2024. He finished the season slashing .275/.327/.464 to go along with 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 29 doubles, and four triples in 148 games played. He logged 3.8 wins above replacement at just 20 years old. That's almost unheard of.
He's now heading into his second big league season and is projected to take a huge jump, as shared by MLB.com's David Adler.
"Jackson Chourio, OF, Brewers," Adler said. "28 HR, 27 SB, 96 R, 119 wRC+, 3.3 WAR. Similar to (Julio Rodríguez), Chourio could be a 30-30 player in 2025. He went 20-20 as a 20-year-old rookie in 2024. Can he get to 30-30 at age 21? Chourio is a special talent, which is why his impressive Steamer projections are pretty easily believable.
"Chourio is one of only 10 players projected for at least 25 homers and 25 steals this season. The others: (Shohei Ohtani), (Bobby Witt Jr.), (José Ramírez), Rodríguez, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Luis Robert Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr., Elly De La Cruz and Corbin Carroll. That's a star-studded group to be a part of."
If the Brewers can keep him healthy, maybe he could be the next Milwaukee superstar.
