Brewers Star Linked To Dodgers In Possible Winter Blockbuster Signing
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly have overachieved this season.
Milwaukee entered the 2024 season with low expectations after trading Corbin Burnes away and losing manager Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers still were loaded with talent entering the season, but not many people expected them to be as good as they have been.
The Brewers currently are in first place in the National League Central with an impressive 75-56 record. Milwaukee could end up losing some important pieces this winter with shortstop Willy Adames entering free agency. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly mentioned the Los Angeles Dodgers as a possible option for him.
"At the forefront of what's been a special season in Milwaukee has been shortstop Willy Adames, but his time with the Brewers may be coming to an end, Kelly said. "With 23 home runs, 86 RBI and a .787 OPS, he figures to be coveted in free agency this offseason. It's concerning that he has -12 defensive runs saved this year, but he had 17 DRS between 2022 and 2023...
"Will the Brewers make that type of investment? It's fair to be skeptical. Shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt, 20, is a ways away, but it's possible that if Adames leaves in free agency, Milwaukee could shift Joey Ortiz from third base to shortstop. It could pivot to short-term veteran at third base, knowing No. 7 prospect Brock Wilken could be a factor in 2025 as well. The Dodgers and Boston Red Sox are two teams that could make sense as suitors."
While it's unclear if Adames actually will leave in free agency, he will be someone to watch over the next few months no matter how the Brewers end up finishing the season.
More MLB: Brewers Young Star Has 'Monopoly' On Upcoming Free Agent Class, Per Insider