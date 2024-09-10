Brewers Star Linked To National League Rival In Blockbuster Signing
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly will have a tough decision to make in the next few months.
Milwaukee has been one of the most successful teams in baseball this season. The Brewers currently are in first place in the National League Central with an 82-61 record. Milwaukee certainly could make some noise this fall.
The Brewers already have surprised people this season and now are in a good position to make a deep run in the postseason. Once the playoffs end, though, Milwaukee will have to decide whether it wants to hand shortstop Willy Adames a large, new contract.
Adames has been one of the best sluggers in the National League this season and is in line for a new contract this winter in free agency. There certainly is a chance that the Brewers could sign him, but the Los Angeles Dodgers also were mentioned as an option by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"However, with center field already a problem area for them, you've got to believe they're going to bring in at least one fresh, possibly expensive outfielder this offseason. (It can't possibly be Juan Soto, though, right? Maybe they re-sign Hernández)," Miller said.
"Shortstop is another spot where the Dodgers might swing big, given the series of unfortunate events that resulted in Mookie Betts spending a fair amount of time in the middle infield over the past two seasons. Willy Adames would be the big one, but they could also commit quite a bit of money to Ha-Seong Kim if and when he declines his $7M mutual option with the (San Diego Padres)."
Milwaukee will have a tough decision to make this winter, but hopefully, it's after a World Series win.
