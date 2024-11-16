Brewers Star Linked To Yankees As $175 Million Juan Soto Replacement
The New York Yankees are going to be a very interesting team to watch this winter.
New York certainly wants to retain star slugger Juan Soto. He is going to land a historic contract this offseason ranging somewhere between $500 and $700 million. Soto likely will land the second-largest contract in big league history behind Shohei Ohtani.
The Yankees surely want him, but so do the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and possibly other teams as well. If the Yankees were to lose Soto, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller suggested that Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adames could be an option.
"One of the two 'if Adames is willing to change positions' teams in our top five, the Yankees do need a fair amount of infield help," Miller said. "They just don't need it at shortstop, where Anthony Volpe won a Gold Glove in 2023 and arguably should've won it again in 2024. However, put Adames at second and Jazz Chisholm Jr. back at third (or vice versa), and that's a much better-looking infield...
"They do have other issues to address, though, namely at first base and the bullpen. While they might be willing to embrace a $300 million Opening Day payroll, that's about where they would be with Soto and Adames before adding a single reliever and with a Ben Rice/DJ LeMahieu platoon at first base. So, no, it's not likely they'll give Adames $150-175 million this winter unless they lose Soto, fail to sign Pete Alonso, and are left grasping at straws."
Adames is going to get paid well this winter and unfortunately, it may not be from the Brewers.
More MLB: Brewers Superstar Could Cut Ties With MIL Via $152M Deal With Mets