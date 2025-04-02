Brewers Star Nearing Final Hurdle For Big League Return
The Milwaukee Brewers were without the services of All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff last year but that won't be the case, barring a devastating setback.
Woodruff returned to the hill to face batters for the first time since his injury in Spring Training and has been working his way back. The Brewers have been working him back slowly after his serious shoulder injury.
He was placed on the 15-day Injured List ahead of Opening Day and it sounds like he could be back in the not-so-distant future. He reached another important milestone on Tuesday as he tossed a three-inning simulated game and Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared he could be approaching a rehab start.
"Brandon Woodruff got through his 3 inning, 51 pitch simulated game with positive reviews today," Hogg said. "He could be making a rehab start — likely with Nashville — as soon as the end of next weekend, potentially."
Woodruff's eventual return to the mound will be a game-changer for the Brewers. Milwaukee's starting rotation is decimated right now. Adding starter of Woodruff's caliber will help give the team what they need right now.
Milwaukee has had a rough start to the season. The Brewers are 1-4 so far this season. Woodruff can't return soon enough. When he was last healthy he logged 2.28 ERA in 11 starts in 2023 before getting hurt. That's what the Brewers need right about now and it seems like we're nearing the final hurdles.
