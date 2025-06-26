Brewers Star Playing With Broken Finger Among 'Most Overlooked Stories'
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras has been turning heads this season for his remarkable toughness.
In a recent interview on MLB Tonight, MLB Network's Greg Amsinger reminded fans about a stunning detail concerning Contreras' season: he’s been playing with a broken middle finger on his glove hand, a fact that has flown under the radar for much of the year.
“William Contreras has been playing with a broken middle finger in his catching hand,” Amsinger noted.
“I think that's fascinating. He has to catch every pitch perfectly or he's going to reinjure that broken middle finger. He has to hit with that broken (finger). I think it's one of the most overlooked stories in baseball this year."
Amsinger pointed his Contreras remarks at Brewers starting pitcher José Quintana, who was the featured guest on MLB Tonight.
Quintana didn’t hesitate to praise his teammate’s grit.
“This guy is amazing,” Quintana replied.
“He wants to be on the field every day, you know, and all the time … (he’s asking) questions … he wants to know whatever … he can do for us. He supports our stuff pitching really well, and I’m really glad to be (playing) with him.”
A broken finger complicates every aspect of Contreras' role. Yet, he's remained a cornerstone of the Brewers’ lineup, showcasing his pure toughness and commitment to the team.
Quintana’s comments also revealed that Contreras is a team guy. Constantly engaging with his pitchers, asking questions, and seeking ways to elevate the team’s performance, Contreras seems to put the team's needs before his own needs (and in this case, his own body).
A lot of people forget that Contreras finished fifth in National League MVP voting last season, ahead of superstars like Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper.
Sleep on Contrereas' value at your own peril.
