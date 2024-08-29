Brewers Star 'Possibly Finishing Top-Five' In MVP Voting, Predicts New Report
The Milwaukee Brewers have a top-10 MVP candidate who might even finish in the top five in voting, according to a new report.
Milwaukee entered Wednesday at 75-56 with the National League Central all but secured. Despite losing former NL MVP Christian Yelich to back surgery in July, the Brewers have been one of Major League Baseball’s best teams this season due to excellent years from players like Willy Adames and William Contreras.
In a piece released Wednesday by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller entitled, “Ranking MLB's Top 10 AL and NL MVP Candidates”, Miller ranked Contreras at No. 8 in the NL.
“Milwaukee's MVP shares were going to go to Christian Yelich, but he only lasted 73 games before his season-ending back injury,” Miller said.
“Brice Turang, Willy Adames or even rookie Jackson Chourio could be that team leader for votes now, but Contreras is probably the pick for the second successive year. After finishing 11th in the vote in 2023, he has been a little bit better this time around, particularly as of late with a 1.005 OPS in his first 22 games played in August. If the Brewers happen to secure the NL's No. 1 seed, don't sleep on Contreras possibly finishing top-five.”
Contreras is slashing .283/.357/.461 on the year with 17 home runs and 74 RBIs.
