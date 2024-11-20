Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Star Predicted To Leave Milwaukee For Projected $189M Deal With Dodgers

The Brewers could look a lot different in 2025

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 22, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) reacts after hitting a double to drive in a run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) reacts after hitting a double to drive in a run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers' infield certainly could look different by the time the 2025 season rolls around.

Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 but that won't stop changes from coming. Star shortstop Willy Adames is a free agent and is going to land a massive deal. He's one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball and slammed 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs.

The Brewers probably would love to have him back, but there are a handful of big-market clubs looking for an upgrade at shortstop or third base with large checkbooks. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put together a list of predictions for each player that rejected the qualifying offer and predicted that Adames will end up signing a $189 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Contract Prediction: seven years, $189 million to the Los Angeles Dodgers," Miller said. "LA's interest level is indirectly proportional to how serious it is about reconverting Mookie Betts to the middle infield. If the Dodgers are legitimately all-in on making the 32-year-old, six-time Gold Glove-winning right fielder their primary shortstop in 2025, then, no, they won't be bidding much on Adames.

"However, bringing in the former Brewer would allow them to keep Betts in the outfield, where they are already trying to figure out how to replace/re-sign Teoscar Hernández and where they would need multiple solutions if they move Betts...My gut says the Dodgers make it happen, but the Giants wouldn't be surprising in the least."

Los Angeles has been linked to Adames on numerous occasions. This is a logical fit.

