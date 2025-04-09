Brewers Star’s Scorching Hot Start Is Just Beginning
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the brightest, young outfielders in the game right now.
Jackson Chourio clearly impressed the front office as he landed an eight-year, $82 million extension last year. He was a 20-year-old rookie and was one of the best young guys out there in 2024. He finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t great.
Chourio finished the 2024 season with 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 29 doubles, and a .275/.327/.464 slash line in 148 games played. He was so good that he finished 22nd in the National League Most Valuable Player Award voting.
He has been even better to kick off the 2025 season. So far this season, Chourio has appeared in 11 games and has hit three home runs, driven in 11 runs, stolen one base, hit five doubles, has a triple, and is slashing .306/.300/.633.
One thing that needs to be taken into account here is that he is just 21 years old. This is nothing in comparison to what he could be. He’s no where near his peak and if he can stay healthy, he can end up being a Most Valuable Player-level guy. Last year he finished at No. 22 and he absolutely will be higher than that this year.
There aren’t many guys who are playing at the level he is right now. Most guys his age are still working their way up minor league systems. He’s doing this right now in the majors and he’s already made the extension look genius.
This kid is special and there really is no limit on what he can do.
