Brewers Star Shortstop Linked To Braves As Potential Landing Spot
The Milwaukee Brewers have some questions to answer this offseason. After running away with the National League Central with 93 regular season wins, they lost in the Wild Card Series to the underdog New York Mets.
Now, their status for 2025 is uncertain, and they may ultimately lose a key player this winter.
Willy Adames had a strong 2024 season but has hit free agency. There is no guarantee he'll return to the team.
The Athletic listed the star shortstop as the sixth-best free agent available this winter, and among his possible fits were the Atlanta Braves.
"Adames leveled up in 2024, setting new career highs in homers (32), RBIs (112) and wins above replacement (4.8, according to FanGraphs). And the shortstop is hitting free agency going into his age-29 season, a year younger than many of his peers.
The downside in 2024 came with the glove, where Adames was rated below average at short by defensive runs saved. (By outs above average, Adames went from second among shortstops in 2023 to 12th.) And a position switch, maybe sooner rather than later, will have to be baked into any long-term deal here."
Losing Adames will certainly hurt if it comes to pass. The Brewers would then be forced to rely on an internal option to replace his presence in the lineup. And with Devin Williams likely to be traded, the NL Central could be wide open in 2025.
It will be interesting to see if the Brewers are ultimately able to keep him or if they'll be forced to let him walk and replace him internally.
More MLB: Brewers Linked To Yankees $22 Million Slugger Amid Willy Adames Sweepstakes