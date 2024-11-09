Brewers Star Shortstop Linked To Dodgers As Possible Landing Spot
The Milwaukee Brewers have a few questions to answer this coming offseason.
After running away with another National League Central division title, they fell just short against the red-hot New York Mets in the Wild Card Series. Now, the future is uncertain, as Willy Adames is set to enter free agency, with no guarantees he'll remain a Brewer.
The Athletic recently listed the star shortstop as the sixth-best free agent available this winter. The Los Angeles Dodgers were listed as one of the three top suitors for his services.
"Adames leveled up in 2024, setting new career highs in homers (32), RBIs (112) and wins above replacement (4.8, according to FanGraphs). And the shortstop is hitting free agency going into his age-29 season, a year younger than many of his peers.
The downside in 2024 came with the glove, where Adames was rated below average at short by defensive runs saved. (By outs above average, Adames went from second among shortstops in 2023 to 12th.) And a position switch, maybe sooner rather than later, will have to be baked into any long-term deal here."
Adames will certainly be expensive, possibly even out of the Brewers preferred price range. Losing him will hurt them in 2025, as the offense will be without a top presence.
This could force the Brewers to search internally to find a replacement for the slugger. They'll have some options, but replacing the 29-year-old will be no easy task.
We'll see how Adames free agency shakes out and where he'll land.
