Brewers Star Shortstop Linked To Giants As Possible Landing Spot
The Milwaukee Brewers have some questions to answer this offseason.
After running away with the National League Central, they fell just short in the Wild Card Series against the underdog New York Mets. Now, star shortstop Willy Adames is a free agent, and there is no guarantee he will return to Milwaukee.
The Athletic recently listed Adames is one of the top 40 free agents this offseason, as well as a few of the top potential fits for him. Among the fits were the San Francisco Giants.
"Adames leveled up in 2024, setting new career highs in homers (32), RBIs (112) and wins above replacement (4.8, according to FanGraphs). And the shortstop is hitting free agency going into his age-29 season, a year younger than many of his peers.
The downside in 2024 came with the glove, where Adames was rated below average at short by defensive runs saved. (By outs above average, Adames went from second among shortstops in 2023 to 12th.) And a position switch, maybe sooner rather than later, will have to be baked into any long-term deal here."
Losing Adames will certainly hurt for the Brewers if it ultimately comes to pass. He was a key contributor for the team, and the offense will certainly feel the lack of that presence in 2025 if he signs elsewhere.
He might ultimately be too expensive for the Brewers to keep, so they may have to search for an internal option to replace him in 2025. We'll see how things shake out.
More MLB: Brewers Star Advised To Cut Ties With MIL For $150M Braves Deal