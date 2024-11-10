Brewers Star Shortstop Linked To Mariners As Possible Landing Spot
The Milwaukee Brewers have some questions to answer this coming offseason.
The team ran away with the National League Central, winning 93 games during the regular season, only to fall just short in the Wild Card Series to the underdog New York Mets. Now, their status for 2025 is uncertain, as shortstop Willy Adames is a free agent, and there are no guarantees he'll return.
Adames may ultimately be out of the Brewers preferred price range this winter, which could lead to another team swiping him away.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com linked the star shortstop to the Seattle Mariners.
"With a stellar pitching rotation, the Mariners need to upgrade their offense," Feinsand wrote. "Seattle shortstops hit.207 with a .647 OPS in 2024."
Losing Adames would certainly hurt for the Brewers. They may be forced to look internally for a replacement or possible dive into the free agent and trade markets. He won't be easy to replace.
But if they lose Adames, their status as NL Central favorites may come into question, as the division is essentially wide open. The Chicago Cubs could spend some money, and the Cincinnati Reds have an exciting young core that could lead them to the top.
The 29-year-old shortstop hit .251 with 32 home runs, 112 RBI, 21 stolen bases and a .794 OPS. He also posted a 118 OPS+ and a 4.8 Wins Above Replacement. Without that presence in their lineup, the Brewers may take a few steps back in 2025.
We'll see where the slugger ends up.
