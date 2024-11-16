Brewers Star Shortstop Reportedly Generating Interest From Red Sox
The Milwaukee Brewers ran away with the National League Central division in 2024, winning 93 games during the regular season.
However, after falling short in the Wild Card Series against the resurgent New York Mets, they have some important questions to answer. Their biggest question mark centers around the status of shortstop Willy Adames, who is a free agent.
The slugger is reportedly open to a return to Milwaukee, but he is generating a ton of interest from several other teams. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, one of those teams happens to be the Boston Red Sox, who could be in for a big offseason.
The Brewers may have to shift to an internal option at the shortstop position if they lose Adames. He has been a key piece in their lineup for several years, and not having him around will certainly hurt as they try to remain at the top of the NL Central in 2025.
They could potentially shift to Joey Ortiz, but Adames' presence will be incredibly difficult for the Brewers to replace. Adames came to the Brewers in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2021.
This season, the slugger hit .251 with 32 home runs, 112 RBI, 21 stolen bases and a .794 OPS. He also had a 118 OPS+, scored 93 runs and posted a 3.1 Wins Above Replacement.
The Red Sox are looking to spend some money this offseason, and they could be a serious threat to the Brewers' plans to re-sign Adames.
