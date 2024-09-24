Brewers Star Slugger Making It Hard For Team Not To Pay Him $216 Million
The Milwaukee Brewers will have some tough decisions to make over the next few months but the decision maybe being made for them.
Milwaukee entered the 2024 season with low expectations. Despite this, the Brewers have completely overperformed and are in first place in the National League Central. Milwaukee has a real chance to make some noise this fall and maybe even make a run to the World Series. The Brewers are that good.
One of the biggest reasons why this is the case has been the performance of star shortstop Willy Adames. The Brewers needed a boost this season, and Adames provided it. The 29-year-old is having the best offensive season of his career. He had appeared in 155 games for the Brewers this season and has clubbed 32 home runs and driven in 110 runs. Adames also is slashing .250/.330/.468, which all are significant improvements over last season.
Adames has been fantastic this season, and the Brewers certainly needed him to perform this way. Milwaukee will have to make a tough choice this offseason, though, as Adames will be hitting free agency.
He will be one of the top offensive players on the open market and is projected to receive a deal worth roughly $216 million across eight years. That certainly is expensive, but he is worth it. He has been an integral piece of the Brewers' offense, and the club could be even better next year if they keep Adames and add in free agency.
Adames will be expensive, but his performance is making it hard for Milwaukee to not give him a mammoth deal.
