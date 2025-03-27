Brewers Star Suffers Opening Day Nightmare, Strikes Out Five Times Vs. Yankees
The Milwaukee Brewers fell 4-2 to the New York Yankees on Opening Day, and it was a nightmare performance for Milwaukee’s young star.
21-year-old Jackson Chourio has all the makings of an MVP candidate, but he didn’t look like one on Thursday.
Chourio struck out five times at Yankee Stadium, an Opening Day record for Milwaukee. Before Thursday, Chourio had never struck out four times in an MLB game in his young career, let alone five times.
The good news for Chourio is that tomorrow is a new day.
It was a tough game for the front end of Milwaukee’s lineup overall. None of the Brewers’ leadoff-through-cleanup hitters recorded a hit. Former MVP Christian Yelich also struck out twice, including the game-ending whiff versus ex-teammate Devin Williams.
Sal Frelick and Joey Ortiz were the primary producers at the plate for Milwaukee with two hits apiece.
Brewers third baseman Vinny Capra blasted a solo home run in the third inning off Yankees starter Carlos Rodon, the only homer of the day for Milwaukee.
The Brewers nearly mounted a ninth-inning comeback against the former Milwaukee closer Williams, who quickly found himself with the bases loaded in a three-run game, and even allowed an earned run.
Williams was able to get himself out of the jam and avoid a terrible Opening Day of his own.
The Brewers and Yankees have an off day tomorrow and will take the diamond again on Saturday afternoon in the Bronx. It will be Milwaukee’s Nestor Cortes going up against his former team, with Max Fried on the mound for New York.
