Brewers Star To Receive 'Plenty Of Long-Term' Offers Making Reunion Tough
Will the Milwaukee Brewers be able to retain one of their star players this upcoming winter?
Milwaukee has been great this season but there will be some tough decisions that need to be made this winter. One of the biggest question marks for the Brewers right now certainly is the future of shortstop Willy Adames.
Adames will be a free agent and there already has been some chatter that he could end up being too expensive for the Brewers. It's unclear what will happen, but CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson predicted that Adames will land "plenty of long-term offers" after a strong 2024 campaign.
"Willy Adames, SS, Brewers," Anderson said. "Adames hasn't returned to the heights he soared to earlier in his career when he posted a 122 OPS+ over the 2020-21 seasons. He has, nonetheless, done enough this year to erase the sour taste left from last season. Adames will be the best power-hitting shortstop available this offseason, having averaged more than 25 home runs per 162 games for his career.
"He's also sporting would-be career bests in both walk and strikeout rate. His defensive metrics have taken a hit, but it's reasonable to think he has at least a few more years left at the six. Add in how Adames is on the sunny side of 30, and he should have plenty of long-term offers in hand come the winter."
Adames has been everything the Brewers could've possibly hoped for this season. He is slashing .253/.339/.455 with 24 home runs and 88 RBIs in 131 games played. It would be tough if the Brewers were to lose Adames this winter.
