Brewers Star Turning Heads With Scorching-Hot Stretch
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the brightest young stars in Major League Baseball right now.
Young outfielder Jackson Chourio was red-hot to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season. He cooled off from April 12th through April 23rd. His batting average dipped from .313 all the way down to .253. Over that stretch he had just one home run and four total base hits in seven games. It was just a small rough patch and he's been great ever since.
Over the last seven games -- ahead of Tuesday's tilt against the Chicago White Sox -- Chourio racked up 12 base hits, one homer, four RBIs, four doubles, and raised his batting average from .253 to .285.
Overall, Chourio has appeared in 28 games so far this season. He is slashing .285/.299/.537 with six homers, 23 RBIs, two stolen bases, one triple, and a league-leading 11 doubles. He also has racked up 21 runs scored already in this small sample size.
The Brewers are lucky to have him and if they are going to make up ground in the National League Central, they are going to need him to continue to play the way he has recently. Milwaukee has a big stretch ahead of it. The Brewers have a three-game series against the White Sox kicking off Tuesday and will follow it up with a series against the Chicago Cubs. If Chourio can shine, maybe Milwaukee can stack up some wins.
More MLB: Brewers Have Biggest Week Of Season So Far Ahead Of Them