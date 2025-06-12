Brewers Starter Aaron Civale Explains Trade Request
The big news across Major League Baseball on Thursday certainly was Milwaukee Brewers veteran starter Aaron Civale requesting a trade.
Civale is a seven-year big league veteran with a career 4.06 ERA. He has appeared in 122 games and has started each of them. Civale landed with the Brewers last season and is going to be a free agent at the end of the season as his $8 million deal expires.
He missed a good chunk of the season but recently returned and has a 4.91 ERA in five starts. Milwaukee made the decision to move him to the bullpen to make room for Jacob Misiorowski and in response he requested a trade.
Civale explained the decision on Thursday in a clip shared to social media by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Just start by saying, since I've been here, it's been awesome," Civale said. "The city of Milwaukee is great and has been welcoming. The fans have been great. It has nothing with any of that. Just the situation is a tough one. I feel still in a position to contribute to this game and I feel Iike I have a lot left to give as a starting pitcher. The decisions, the directions are out of the player's hands. This is not a situation in which I'm trying to leave this team. All of the guys are great. The coaching staff is great...I just feel like I still have more to contribute, more to give to this game and feel best suited to do that as a starting pitcher...
"We’re exploring opportunities for me to get back in a rotation, whether that’s here or elsewhere."
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Hold Onto Former Yankees All-Star