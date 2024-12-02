Brewers Starter Cuts Ties With Milwaukee For $34M Deal To Join Mets
One former member of the Milwaukee Brewers already has found a new home in free agency.
Things are starting to heat up across Major League Baseball and former Brewers starting pitcher Frankie Montas is one of the first mid-tier starting pitchers off the market. He reportedly landed a two-year, $34 million deal with the New York Mets on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Right-hander Frankie Montas and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $34 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Montas, 31, threw 150.2 innings with a 4.84 ERA with Cincinnati and Milwaukee last year. He’s the first piece in the Mets’ new rotation."
Montas began the 2024 season as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. He had a 5.01 ERA across his first 19 outings before being dealt to the Brewers. He made 11 starts down the stretch for the Brewers and had a 4.55 ERA over that span.
Overall, he has a 4.09 ERA in his career across nine big league seasons. He began his career with the Chicago White Sox in 2015. Montas then joined the Athletics ahead of the 2017 campaign and spent six-plus seasons in the organization before being traded to the New York Yankees in 2022.
He missed most of the 2023 season but returned to action in 2024. It wouldn't be shocking to see him put up better numbers in 2025 with another year under his belt removed from injury.
