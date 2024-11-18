Brewers Starter Projected To Get $25M After Short Stint In Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers had a great 2024 campaign.
Milwaukee had low expectations heading into the season and yet it was able to perform well above the expectations and won 93 games and won the National League Central division.
The Brewers likely will be making some changes this winter and have some free agents to worry about. It's unclear how much salary the Brewers are willing to take on this winter and that could lead to a starter leaving after just a short stint with the team. Milwaukee acquired Frankie Montas in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the trade deadline.
Montas made 11 starts with the Brewers and logged a 4.55 ERA over that stretch. It's unclear if he will be back in town in 2025 as he's now a free agent. Spotrac currently is projecting Montas to end up landing a two-year, $25 million deal this winter.
The Brewers certainly could afford a deal of that nature, but it's unclear if he will be back. Montas declined a mutual option with the Brewers and certainly will have plenty of suitors despite an up-and-down seasons.
Milwaukee needs more pitching and could make sense as a reunion option but it's too early to know what will happen. Everything at this point in the offseason is just speculation and rumors and nothing substantial will likely happen until we get to December. Keep an eye on him as free agents start flying off the board.
