Brewers Still Have Important Decision To Make: 'Kind Of Ongoing'
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to look different in 2025.
Willy Adames was the team's starting shortstop since landing with the team in 2021. He was a star for the Brewers but decided to move on in free agency. He now is a member of the San Francisco Giants. With Adames gone, there's obviously a big hole to fill in the infield.
The only position on the infield that is easy to project is first base. Rhys Hoskins is the team's first baseman. The other three positions are up in the air right now. The Brewers have Joey Ortiz and Brice Turang who surely will man two of the spots. Caleb Durbin and Oliver Dunn are two guys who could help out at whatever spot becomes open.
Throughout the offseason, there was plenty of chatter about Ortiz playing third and Turang at second base. Manager Pat Murphy shared that there hasn't been a decision made about the team's configuration, though, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
“It’s kind of ongoing,” Murphy said as transcribed by McCalvy. “I know it’s hard for you guys to understand, but it’s kind of like the concept of a creative thought: It’s got to emerge. You can’t put a deadline on it.”
Opening Day is roughly three weeks away and we obviously will find out more ahead of it. All in all, it's nice that the Brewers have to have discussions like this because the team has a surplus of infield talent rather than too little.
