Brewers Strike Gold By Signing Former Mets $26 Million Star
The Milwaukee Brewers struck gold on Monday afternoon.
Milwaukee pretty much did nothing throughout the offseason aside from the Devin Williams trade. That hasn't been the case at all throughout Spring Training so far. Milwaukee has made a handful of minor league deals and made yet another move on Monday.
There has been some chatter that the Brewers could use more starting pitching and they went out and signed former New York Mets hurler José Quintana, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Free-agent pitcher José Quintana and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to sources familiar with the deal," Murray said.
Quintana spent the last two years with the Mets. He had a 3.75 ERA last year across 31 total starts. He had a 3.57 ERA in 2023 across 13 starts with New York. Quintana had a two-year, $26 million deal with the Mets and as of writing the financials of his deal with Milwaukee hasvenot been shared. At this point, the only thing that has been reported is that Quintana will have a one-year deal with the Brewers.
Milwaukee's starting rotation could be really good in 2025. Having Quintana in the mix is huge to go along with Nestor Cortes -- who was acquired in the Williams trade. The Brewers will also have Brandon Woodruff back to go along with Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers, and Aaron Civale among others.
This is a great day for the Brewers.
