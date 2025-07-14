Brewers Strike, Land Potential Future Star Slugger At No. 20
The Milwaukee Brewers have a new slugger in the organization.
Milwaukee had the No. 20 pick in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft and used it on Sunday to select Tennessee slugger Andrew Fischer, as shared on social media by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.
"The Brewers have taken 3B Andrew Fischer with the 20th overall pick in the MLB Draft. Fiery personality, excellent swing decisions and hit 25 for homers for Tennessee this year," Hogg shared.
Fischer has star-level power. This is a guy who launched 25 home runs this season for Tennessee in 65 games. Last year, he had 20 home runs in 55 games for Ole Miss.
Now, he's coming to Milwaukee.
Fischer was the No. 29 overall prospect in this draft class, per MLB.com.
"Fischer's signature tool is his plus power that works to all fields, the product of a left-handed swing with bat speed and loft, strength in his 6-foot-1, 210-pound frame and a slugging mindset," MLB.com said. "He showed that he can launch balls in the air with wood bats last summer in the Cape Cod League. He has been even more productive as a junior after toning down his approach and chasing pitches a lot less, and he also did a better job of handling sliders.
"Fischer could have helped his cause further by upgrading his defense at third base, but he has barely played there this spring. He has solid arm strength but below-average speed and range at the hot corner, so Tennessee has deployed him mostly at first base, where he's a decent defender. He played some second base on the Cape but lacks the quickness for the position."
There's a new potential star in town.
