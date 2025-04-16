Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Struck Gold So Far After Surprising Red Sox Trade

Milwaukee's front office looks fantastic right now...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 10, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Quinn Priester (46) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a tough go so far in the starting rotation but clearly found a great solution in the Boston Red Sox's farm system.

Milwaukee recently acquired Quinn Priester from the Red Sox in a surprise early-season trade and it has looked great for the front office. The Brewers got some flak quickly as some saw the move as an overpay. But, Priester has been everything and more for the Brewers so far.

He made his second start of the season on Tuesday for Milwaukee and was brilliant once again. Priester made his first start of the season on April 10th against the Colorado Rockies. He pitched five innings and and allowed just one earned run and six base hits while striking out four batters. On Tuesday, he pitched five innings against the Detroit Tigers with the team needing a stopper and he was just that.

Priester pitched five innings once again and didn't allow an earned run and also allowed just one base hit. Priester struck out four batters and walked three in the five innings. He's made two starts so far and has a 0.90 ERA and already has racked up 0.6 wins above replacement.

The Brewers clearly needed a big game out of his on Tuesday after struggling recently and he delivered. Milwaukee's front office looks great right now even in an up-and-down start to the season. What makes the move look better is the fact that Priester is under team control for years to come.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

