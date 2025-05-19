Brewers Struggling To Unlock 2024 Breakout Star
The Milwaukee Brewers have had some rough luck pitching-wise in 2025.
Milwaukee seemingly had a surplus of pitching heading into Spring Training, but it just hasn't carried over into the 2025 season. Freddy Peralta is the only starter who has been able to get the ball every fifth day this season. Each of the team's other expected starters have dealt with various injuries or inconsistent play.
One big example of this is young hurler Tobias Myers. He was the team's biggest breakout star pitching-wise last year and had a 3.00 ERA in 27 total appearances, including 25 starts. He started the 2025 season on the Injured List and hasn't been able to get on track since returning.
He made his first start of the season on April 24th and allowed two earned runs against the San Francisco Giants in four innings pitched. Overall, he has appeared in six big league games this year -- including five starts -- and has pitched to a 4.95 ERA. Since coming off the Injured List, Myers hasn't been able to stick around in the majors.
Myers was sent down to the minors in part to make room for Brandon Woodruff, but his injury setback help to re-open a spot. He came back up and allowed four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings on Saturday. The team announced on Sunday that he was going back down to the minors.
Hopefully, he can get back on track in the minors.
