Brewers Suffer Yet Another Devastating Injury Blow
The Milwaukee Brewers can't catch a break right now by any means.
Milwaukee's starting rotation already has been thin and it got even thinner on Sunday as it was shared that starter Nestor Cortes is going on the 15-day Injured List by the team.
Cortes has made two starts so far this season and has allowed eight earned runs across eight innings pitched. All of the runs came in his first start of the season. He allowed eight runs in two innings against the New York Yankees and followed it up with a much-needed six-inning scoreless affair against the Cincinnati Reds.
The team at least made it sound like it's not going to be a long-term issue, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.
"Brewers assistant GM Matt Kleine said the team doesn’t believe the Nestor Cortes injury is a 'long term issue.' He was dealing with a scratchy elbow in the build up to his last start and didn’t recover enough to make his next start," Hogg said.
This is another disappointing update, though. The Brewers' starting rotation has been devastated this season. As of this moment, the team is without the services of Cortes, Brandon Woodruff, José Quintana, Tobias Myers, and Aaron Civale. What are the Brewers going to do to make up for these losses?
It wouldn't hurt to take a look to the open market or trade market at this point because these losses are staggering.