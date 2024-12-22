Brewers Suggested As Fit For 29-Year-Old Former Top Prospect
The Milwaukee Brewers' infield is going to look different in 2025 and they already have added a piece who could play a role.
Milwaukee lost Willy Adames as he signed with the San Francisco Giants. The Brewers recently brought 24-year-old infielder Caleb Durbin to town and he can play all over the infield. It's unclear what the team wants to do, but there is a scenario in which they could have an infield of Rhys Hoskins, Brice Turang, Joey Ortiz, and Durbin.
There's also always a chance the Brewers could look to bring in another piece so Durbin doesn't have to play a massive role right away. One player who was floated as a possible fit is former Chicago White Sox infielder and top prospect Yoán Moncada by SB Nation's Paul Dietrich.
"Some other potential bounce-back candidates include Yoan Moncada, Jorge Polanco, and Brendan Rodgers; other options, like Whit Merrifield, probably are not suited to a role that asks more than 'backup infielder' at this point in their careers," Dietrich said.
Moncada definitely is the most intriguing player in this group. He's just 29 years old and is coming off a season in which he played in just 12 games due to injuries.
While this is the case, he's still young and was a top prospect for a reason. His best season came in 2019 when he hit 25 home runs, drove in 79 runs, had 34 doubles, stole 10 bases, and slashed .315/.367/.548 in 132 games played.
He's been solid since then, but injuries have plagued him. Moncada is someone who likely would be very cheap in free agency and still has upside. He's the perfect target for Milwaukee.
